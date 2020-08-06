SEATTLE, WA - Researchers have identified five immune response markers that collectively create "antibody signatures" that could correctly classify both COVID-19 patients who recovered and those who did not survive the disease.
The distinguishing signatures appear early in the course of the disease.
The study is published in the Cell Press journal, Immunity.
The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, has two main proteins that provoke a defensive attack from people's humoral immune system, which is responsible for antibody production. They are the spike protein and the nucleocapsid protein.
People whose immune systems launch a more robust immune defense against the spike protein are more likely to recover from COVID-19. Spike protein, found in the pointy structures that crown the virus, contains the machinery for the coronavirus to fuse with and enter people's cells.
The immune markers could also become important for evaluating candidate vaccines against COVID-19, to be sure a helpful immune response is generated.
The collection of patient samples and the clinical analyses were headed in Seattle by Dr. Helen Chu, associate professor of medicine, Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine and a UW Medicine physician. The assays on the patient specimens were conducted at Ragon Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT, and Harvard Medical School and led by Galit Alter, a Harvard professor and group leader at Ragon.