Anyone who was previously filed as a dependent on 2019 taxes was not eligible to receive the first stimulus given this year.
This was upsetting for recent college graduates who were no longer dependents of their parents like Jordyn Judge.
"I was pretty upset you know because I was living on my own and you know that money could've really helped me with rent," Judge said.
With this stimulus, former dependents that are now on their own will be able to file for the economic impact relief on their 2020 taxes. If they qualify the stimulus money will be added to their total tax refund.
To file for the aid you must file your 2020 taxes on a 10-40 form and claim it under recover rebate credit.
IRS Spokesperson David Tucker said this is a new category added to tax returns this year due to the pandemic.
To qualify to receive the credit, you can't be claimed as a dependent by anyone on their 2020 taxes.
Tucker said the simplest and safest way to file taxes is electronically. He suggests people file this way and choose to receive their tax refund through direct deposit because they will get that money much sooner than if they choose to receive a check. Direct deposit payments are received within 21 days or less whereas checks can take up to six weeks to process.
Judge said she is happy she may qualify for the aid and will mostly likely put that money in her savings. While she won't get it right away, Judge said that isn't a problem for her this time.
"I'm okay with it being, I mean yeah if I got it sooner that would be nice, I wouldn't be complaining about it, but you know I have a pretty good job and my job is secure," Judge said.