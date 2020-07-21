KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - As of Tuesday, Kittitas Public Heath has reported four deaths associated with COVID-19 within Long Term Care Facilities.
Kittitas County Public Health Press Release:
After months of COVID-19, months of our daily lives changing in ways no one could imagine, months of sacrifices, we are seeing an increase in the struggles and pain in our county because of this pandemic. The people we know in Kittitas County are losing loved ones. We regret to inform our residents that additional long term care facility residents have died.
We encourage you to reach out to people in our community. Henry Johnston, Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, says “the simplest and most powerful thing you can do is write a condolence card. Although we have social media, there is something powerful in taking the time to send a card to let someone know you are thinking of them. If you do not know a person’s address, the funeral home will take condolence cards and ensure they make it to the family.”
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.