SEATTLE, WA - Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District and the non-profit Medical Teams International is working to ensure COVID-19 testing remains available for all people in Yakima and Benton/Franklin Counties, an area that continues to see record-breaking numbers of positive tests trailing only King County.

Medical Teams is a non-profit, non-governmental organization offering COVID-19 testing as a free, safe service to the public. Last week the group helped test over 618 people in Yakima between two teams.

Medical Teams will be conducting four consecutive days of community testing sites this week:

Tuesday, July 21th-Friday, July 25th in Yakima from 8:00 am to 12:pm and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Yakima YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center​, ​3908 N River Rd, Yakima, WA 98902

No registration or identification is required, and no one will be turned away. Future dates are being coordinated and will be announced as soon as we have them available. These sites are in addition to the current drive-up testing sites operated by the National Guard.

Medical Teams is an “official testing agent” and partner for both Seattle and King County as well as the Washington State Department of Health. The organization, experienced at working in critical and emergency situations, has been testing underserved communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in order to stem the spread of the disease and ensure that those in need of care are able to receive the proper treatment.

“Medical Teams is actively responding to COVID-19 across the region,” said Cindy Breilh, Executive Director, US Programs. “We are proud to partner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District to expand and enhance testing.”

Testing in Yakima County began in late June and already over 900 people have been tested, supplementing testing currently underway. Medical Teams will also be testing in Benton and Franklin Counties.