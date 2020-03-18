Franklin PUD says COIVD-19 brings light to how important and reliable power is right now

PASCO, WA - Franklin PUD wants to remind people that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the Snake River Dams’ comment period is open. The electrical company says no to removing the dams.
From a Franklin PUD perspective, Snake River Dams has been a social justice issue. Franklin PUD’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs said 70 percent of Franklin PUD customers are Hispanic and most customers are low-income.
Franklin PUD anticipates that prices will rise up to 30 percent if the Snake River Dams are taken out. If the dams are removed, Mike Gonzalez said it would be economically devastating for this county.
Pasco School District is Franklin PUD fifth largest customer at 1.8 million dollars. Gonzalez said thirty percent of that rising price is going to be between 400 to 600 thousand dollars that would not go to essential school services.
"We are in a really unique time, the coronavirus has also brought to light just how important and reliable power is right now," Gonzalez said. "Because right now, Franklin County is keeping on the lights for literally thousands of kids who are home from school."
Tri-Cities leaders encourage the public to participate in the lower Snake River Dams public comment teleconference period happening now. The teleconference today is specifically for the Tri-Cities area. Participants can join the call at any time at 1-844-721-7241. The access code on prompt is 599-8146#.