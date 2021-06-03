Fred Meyer gives prizes to vaccinated customers and associates with #CommunityImmunity Giveaway

WASHINGTON STATE - Through the newly launched #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, Kroger Health will provide customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.”
The giveaway starts June 3rd and runs through July 10th, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly.
The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was created by Kroger Health to support the Biden Administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.
“Since day one of this pandemic, QFC’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said QFC President Chris Albi. “QFC’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help the Pacific Northwest recover and move ahead.”
How the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Works:
- Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).
- To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.
- To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.
- To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.
- To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.
- Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.
As of today, the Kroger Health’s organization’s pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to increase daily. Kroger Health has created more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine through its scheduling tool, walk-in appointments, and mass vaccination off-site clinics. According to the CDC, 62.8% of adults in America have received at least one vaccination shot.