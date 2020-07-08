HERMISTON, OR – Good Shepherd Health Care System Offering Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing on Monday, July 13, 2020.
With recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Umatilla County and the increased demand for testing, Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Columbia Professional Plaza located at 1050 W Elm Street in Hermiston. Pre-registration is open on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 541.667.3459. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available to all community members whether they have symptoms or not, but will be limited to only 160 registration slots (first-come, first-served) for this first testing day.
“This is a test run for drive-thru testing capacity in our community,” stated Jodi Gavel, GSHCS Infection Preventionist. “If the demand is there and all goes smoothly, we anticipate opening up more opportunities for drive-thru testing in the near future.”
Community members should plan to enter from Elm Street at the Columbia Professional Plaza and follow signage for the drive-thru. Testing results typically take between 2-7 days to complete and tested individuals are encouraged to sign-up with Good Shepherd’s MyHealth Patient Portal at http://www.gshealth.org/myhealth/, where their results should populate within 7 days from the date of the result. Should a tested individual need a copy of their test results or their test results sent to their employer, they may do so by visiting Good Shepherd’s website at http://www.gshealth.org/request-medical-records or by calling Good Shepherd’s Medical Records Department at 541.667.3621.
For up-to-date GSHCS information, please visit the GSHCS Facebook page or www.gshealth.org. For general COVID-19 questions, community members may call the OHA hotline by dialing 211 from a cell phone (not a landline). If you believe that you have been infected by COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms such as fever or respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath), please call ahead to your primary care physician’s office, Good Shepherd Urgent Care at 541.567.2995 and/or Umatilla County Public Health at 541.278.5432. For medical emergencies, dial 911.