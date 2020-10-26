Free drive-through flu shot clinic coming to Pasco on October 31

PASCO, WA - Community health agencies in the Tri-Cities are teaming up to offer a free, drive-through flu shot clinic, Saturday, October 31, 9 am to 12:00 (Noon) pm, at Ochoa Middle School (1801 E. Sheppard St.) in Pasco.
Partners include Benton Franklin Health District, Kadlec and Kadlec Foundation, Tri-Cities Community Health, and the Benton-Franklin Community Health Alliance.
The drive-through/walk-up clinic is for adults age 19 and older, and while open to anyone, is geared for uninsured or underinsured residents of Benton and Franklin Counties. High-dose flu vaccine will be available for adults age 65 and over. Those wishing to receive the high dose vaccine should bring their Medicare/Medicaid card. We ask all participants to wear face coverings and clothes that allow easy access to the upper arm. Ben Franklin Transit will also provide free transportation.
Amid the pandemic, health experts say it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this year.
For more information on the flu shot clinic, visit bfcha.org.