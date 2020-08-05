PASCO, WA – The Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lowe’s will be distributing free K95 masks to small businesses who are currently open or getting ready to open.
Location: Lowe’s (1020 N Colorado St Kennewick, WA 99336)
Date: Thursday, August 6,2020
Time: 1:00 PM
On behalf of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce we thank Lowe’s for their support for small businesses in the community.
For more information please email or call Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at info@tchispanicchamber.com or (509) 542-0933.