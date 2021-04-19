Free Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at CBC Sunday

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Provide protection to temperature sensitive
vegetation and outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&