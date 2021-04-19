Free Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at CBC Sunday

PASCO, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is hosting a free Pop-up Vaccine Clinic in coordination with Columbia Safety on Sunday, April 25.

The clinic will be from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the CBC-West location at 3110 W. Argent Rd. in Pasco.

This clinic is open for all age 18 and older. 400 Moderna vaccinations will be given. Reservations are required. Click HERE to reserve your spot.

