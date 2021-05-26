Fully vaccinated employees and students can now go mask-less at WSU campuses

PULLMAN, WA - WSU employees, students, and visitors who provide proof of full vaccination will be allowed to forgo face masks and social distancing on all University locations.
The new policy, effective Thursday, follows the latest guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee, the Department of Labor and Industries and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The complete guidance is available on the university’s COVID-19 website.
Employees will still have to declare their health status through the WSU Attestation website prior to visiting a WSU worksite or campus, though the policy will be re-evaluated in the weeks ahead.
Information about the process for employees to declare their vaccination status, including answers to frequently asked questions, is available. Those who work in certain WSU departments or business units, such as childcare and health care services, must continue to wear facial coverings and distance, regardless of vaccination status.
Providing falsified information regarding vaccination status is grounds for disciplinary action, up to and including termination from employment.
Employees who decline to provide proof of vaccination will still be required to wear a face covering and maintain appropriate social distance from others at a WSU location. Those not wearing masks may still have to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering WSU facilities such as the Student Recreation Center, dining facilities and libraries.
There are several forms of valid proof:
- A CDC vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered)
- A photo of a CDC vaccination card as a separate document or a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device
- Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or state immunization information system record
- A hard copy or electronically signed self-attestation from the employee
Students
In-classroom instructors as well as area leads are allowed to verify the vaccination status of unmasked students entering their area or facility. Only supervisors, area leads, in-classroom instructors, or their designees are responsible for oversight of WSU facilities and may verify vaccination status. Students not wearing a mask may also have to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the Student Recreation Center, dining halls and other university facilities.
Several forms of verification are acceptable:
- A CDC vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered)
- A photo of a CDC vaccination card as a separate document or a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device
- Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or state immunization information system record
Students whose vaccination status is unverified will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
Students who provide false or misleading information regarding their vaccination status will be referred for action under the standards of conduct for students. Anyone who is not an in-classroom faculty member or area lead who is concerned about someone not wearing a mask or social distancing is asked to contact a supervisor.
Contractors, vendors and visitors
Area leads or their designees are also permitted to verify the vaccination status of contractors, vendors or visitors entering a WSU facility.
Vendors, visitors and contractors must provide valid verification as listed above or don a face mask and maintain appropriate social distancing. Providing false information is grounds for removal from WSU. Only supervisors and area leads or their designees responsible for oversight of WSU facilities may verify vaccination status.
No WSU employee, including supervisors, are permitted to ask for reasons why a student, employee or visitor is or is not vaccinated.
More information on the university’s response to COVID-19 is available on its website.