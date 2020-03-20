C

WASHINGTON STATE- Funerals are now on the list of prohibited social gatherings under the state’s “social-distancing” order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports sports and arts events had already been halted after Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 16 proclamation closing restaurants, bars, theaters and additional places where people gather. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Licensing clarified the proclamation, adding funeral and memorial services.

