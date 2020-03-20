WASHINGTON STATE- Funerals are now on the list of prohibited social gatherings under the state’s “social-distancing” order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports sports and arts events had already been halted after Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 16 proclamation closing restaurants, bars, theaters and additional places where people gather. On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Licensing clarified the proclamation, adding funeral and memorial services.
Funerals added to Gov. Inslee gathering ban amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.