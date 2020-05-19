Gift tax: Do I have to pay tax when someone gives me money?

RICHLAND, WA - If you receive any gifts from friends and family to get you through this tough time, you probably won't have to pay taxes on them.
If you are unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone.
Chris Porter, a certified public accountant with Porter Kinney, said the receiver of a gift does not need to pay taxes on that gift, even it's a large amount. So if someone gifted you $100,000, Porter said you would not have to pay taxes on the receipt of that gift.
"When a giver gives a gift that's more than $15,000 to one person, they may need to file a gift tax return, but the receiver of the gift does not need to pay taxes on the gift," Porter said.
If you still have concerns about any applicable federal gift taxes or other taxes, you are encouraged to reach out to your tax professional for help.