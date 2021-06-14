"Give A Local Business A Shot In The Arm" $50 to $100 Visa gift cards by getting your vaccine

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA – The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CWHCC) and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) are giving out a $50 to $100 Visa gift card to local community members who get their vaccine at one of their participating vaccine clinics before the end of the month.
"Businesses are in recovery mode," said CWHCC Chair of the Board Jessica Camacho "We encourage those who are getting vaccinated and receiving gift cards to use them at a local business. This program will not only help us reduce the risk of infection but it will also help us jumpstart the economic recovery process in our county."
Community members who are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine and receive this incentive can see a full list of participating clinics by visiting cwhcc.com. The Washington State Department of Commerce provided funding to purchase the gift cards for this "Give A Local Business A Shot In The Arm" statewide program. This is one of several vaccine incentives programs led by the state.