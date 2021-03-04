Good Shepherd Health Care plan on weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics, by appointment only

HERMISTON, OR – Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) plans to receive weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocations and hold weekly vaccine events.
These events will be by appointment only and only for those eligible for the current vaccine phases set forth by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
“As of February 12, Good Shepherd has vaccinated 2,096 individuals with prime [first] doses and 1,563 with booster [second] doses. Allocation projections are looking better for Umatilla County and our primary goal is to help Umatilla County Public Health to vaccinate as many as we can,” stated Devin Goldman, Quality & Infection Control Director.
The clinics will be held weekly on Good Shepherd’s campus in Conference Centers 1 & 2, located at 610 NW 11th Street in Hermiston. Community members can sign up for an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050c4cafaf2ca0f49-good.
The signup link goes live every Monday at 8:00 a.m. before the vaccine clinic takes place. Those signed up are encouraged to wait in their vehicle until 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment to allow for social distancing while waiting in line and prepare for 15 minutes of required monitoring after vaccine administration.
Community members can also call and leave a message on Good Shepherd’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 541-667-3426 should they have any questions about the vaccination clinics.