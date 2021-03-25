OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Inslee now allowing the CDC recommendation moving the social distancing requirements for students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
The social distancing requirements of 3 feet between students in K-12 will be effective immediately. This is a minimum requirement, and school districts still retain the option to remain at 6ft.
Families will also have the option to continue to have a remote learning for students.
Educators and students should still wear masks to limit transmission in schools. The CDC guidance recommends 6feet between staff and between students and staff. It also recommends 6 feet among students in certain circumstances, such as when they are eating.
For students in middle and high school that are not in cohorts, it is recommended that students still be placed at 6 feet apart (when community prevalence is above 200 per 100k population).
Inslee says by this summer and the fall, no school district should be using the 6ft minimum between students.
The CDC guidance is located here: Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention | CDC