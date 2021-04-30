Gov. Inslee allows vaccinated residents at long-term care facilities visitation with vaccinated guests

OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee updates the guidelines to long-term care facility COVID-19 visitation restrictions.
The changes will allow residents who are fully vaccinated to choose to have close contact with other fully vaccinated individuals and to not wear source control during the activity.
This change reflects the continuing progression towards returning long term care facilities to a more normal state by allowing residents to have greater contact with their fellow residents, reducing the stark social isolation many have faced during the past year.
The changes are effective immediately.