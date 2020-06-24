Gov. Inslee annouces re-opening guidelines for college in the fall

WASHINGTON- Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidelines Wednesday for in-person college learning for the fall.
Students will be required to participate in a self-certification program. That means they and the staff will have to say if they have experienced COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus. If a student were to get infected the college must have a plan to isolate the student. Social distancing practices, wearing masks and floor markers are part of the plans. Class sizes will be adjusted to adhere to state orders. Campuses must have a contact tracing system and limit shared equipment.
Each college will have a different set of guidelines based on its size. There was also talk in the press conference of how each college would limit visitors or if they would allow visitors on campus at all. To view the full list of guidelines released by Gov. Inslee click here.