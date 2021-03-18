OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Inslee announces four major updates during his Press Conference on Thursday.

These updates include changes to vaccine eligibility, visitation requirements at long term care facilities, the extension of the Eviction Moratorium, and an introduction of a new tool to find eligible vaccines.

“It’s another great day to be from Washington state,” Inslee said. “From protecting people’s housing to helping people see their loved ones and getting more Washingtonians vaccinated, we’re continuing to move forward toward recovery.”

Below is a breakdown of his new changes: