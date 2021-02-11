TRI-CITIES, WA - Starting on Monday seven out of the eight regions in the Governor's Healthy Washington Road to Recovery Plan state will move to Phase 2.

That’s everyone except the South Central region which includes our local counties: Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Columbia.

To join the others in Phase 2, which allows for open and limited capacity in-door dining, movie theaters, gyms, and sport competitions we must meet at least three out of the four COVID-19 metrics required by the state.

Those Metrics Include:

Trends on new COVID-19 cases

New hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The number of occupied ICU beds

And tracking the number of positive COVID tests

According to the Washington State Department of Health we are currently only meeting two of these metrics.

As the pandemic continues, state leaders also announced there is some additional big relief and aid on the way for renters and business owners.

“Today I’m authorizing the Department of Commerce to distribute an additional $87 million for additional rental assistance and business assistance through the states disaster response account. We need to use this funding to keep our relief efforts going while we wait for more federal assistance,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee went on to say that an additional $2.2 billion state COVID relief fund has been approved by the legislature and is expected to be signed into law next week.

For more information on how you can apply for resident or business renters aid go to: Washington State Department of Commerce