Gov Inslee announces statewide indoor mask mandate starting Monday

OLYMPIA, WA - Inslee on Wednesday expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.
The mask mandate will apply to most all public places across the state, including restaurants, grocery stores, malls and public-facing offices, regardless of vaccination status. Inslee’s office said the expansion starting Aug. 23 is needed because of a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
Inslee also expanded its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.
The statewide mask mandate builds on the recommendation that Inslee made last month to follow federal guidance and “recommend” that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.
There will be limited exceptions when face coverings won’t be required, such as office spaces not easily accessible to the public where individuals are vaccinated, and when working alone indoors or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction. Small, private indoor gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated are also exempt.
While not required, the Department of Health strongly recommends individuals also wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, such as outdoor concerts, fairs and farmers markets.
As of Monday, all of the state’s 39 counties were in the “high” threshold range, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been more than 468,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus nearly 49,000 “probable” cases — in Washington state, and 6,269 deaths. State health officials say that most of the state’s new infections are caused by the delta variant, a more contagious version of the coronavirus.
As of last week, nearly 71.5% of people age 12 and older have initiated vaccination and about 63% are fully vaccinated.