Gov. Inslee announces three Counties to move to Phase 2

OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday that three counties failed both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations.
The three counties affected are Pierce County, Cowlitz County, and Whitman County. Benton County, Franklin County, and Yakima remain at Phase 3 of Inslee's Roadmap to Reopening plan. The data used to calculate the metrics in this report are current as of Apr 09, 2021 at 11:59pm.
According to the Roadmap to Recovery metrics by county, Washington State Table, here are the metrics of our region:
|County
|Case Count
|Case Rate
|Hospitalization Count
|Hospitalization Rate
|Benton
|319
|155.1
|5
|2.4
|Franklin
|182
|188.1
|3
|3.1
|Yakima
|646
|250.2
|10
|3.9
|Walla Walla
|48
|76.7
|1
|1.6
|Kittitas
|92
|191.1
|3
|6.2
Healthy Washington phases are assigned by county and based on the following metrics:
- New COVID-19 cases over 14 days – assessed at the county level
- New COVID-19 hospitalizations over 7 days – assessed at the county level
- ICU bed occupancy over 7 days – assessed at the state level
According to the Office of Governor Jay Inslee, school graduation ceremonies will not be impacted.
Graduations in Phase 2 counties can operate under Phase 3 spectator event guidance.
One of the biggest impacts for the counties rolling back will be indoor capacity. Indoor dining is now lowered from 50% to 25%.
As of Friday, Whitman County Public Health data shows the COVID-19 rate is at 441 cases per 100,000 people. One of the requirements to stay in Phase 3 is reporting under 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Over the last two weeks in Whitman County, 96% of new COVID-19 cases have come from Pullman which accounts for 67% of the county's population.
According to Washington State University, the school has spent over $200,000 in targeted testing of students due to two large events that spread COVID-19.
Information will be updated as it is received.