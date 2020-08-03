OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee Monday announced updates for Phase 2 and Phase 3 fitness guidance as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan. The guidance is effective August 10, 2020.
Updates include:
- Clarification on when facial coverings are required in indoor fitness facilities
- Changes to calculation of occupancy limits for large facilities
- Allowance for fitness and sports training other than group fitness classes
Read the full fitness guidance document here.
Read the attached memo here.
Find a full list of current reopening guidance here.