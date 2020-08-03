gym

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee Monday announced updates for Phase 2 and Phase 3 fitness guidance as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan. The guidance is effective August 10, 2020. 

Updates include:

  • Clarification on when facial coverings are required in indoor fitness facilities
  • Changes to calculation of occupancy limits for large facilities
  • Allowance for fitness and sports training other than group fitness classes

