OLYMPIA,WA- Washington Governor Jay Inslee responded with praise Friday to the U.S. Congress and the White House for passing the stimulus aid package during the COIVD-19 outbreak.
Gov. Inslee states the package will help all Americans and especially the State of Washington.
“I am grateful for commendable efforts of Washington State's Congressional Delegation, who fought on a bipartisan basis to secure vital resources for Washingtonians who are on the front lines of this crisis. Their leadership in this moment sends a message to every corner of our state that we are truly all in this together," said Gov. Inslee.
The governor went on to say in a statement that there is more work to be done to fight this virus.
“However, we also know it is not enough. There’s no question more help will be needed in the coming months to address the harsh economic realities of this moment. Make no mistake — it is a moral imperative that leaders across the country continue to make the difficult choices to protect public health and keep Americans safe. But it is also incumbent on federal government to help address the billions of dollars in shortfalls we are expecting to face at the state, local and tribal levels. This bill does not solve those longer-term challenges," said Gov. Inslee.
Here is the list of things the passed legislation will help in the State of Washington:
- State Coronavirus Relief Fund: estimated $1.624 billion for Washington state (state share) and estimated $1.329 billion for WA local governments (local share) for a $2.953 billion total for Washington, out of $150 billion total;
- Child Care Development Block Grant: estimated $58.2 million for Washington out of $3.5 billion total;
- Community Services Block Grants for counties and cities to rapidly respond to the economic and housing impacts caused by COVID-19: estimated $11.8 million for Washington out of $1 billion total;
- Low Income Energy Assistance program: estimated $11.1 million for Washington out of $900 million total;
- Education Stabilization Fund, to help ensure K-12 schools and institutions of higher education can continue to serve students as they respond to the coronavirus crisis.
- Education Stabilization Fund: estimated $56.6 million for Washington out of $2.953 billion
- Elementary and Secondary Education: estimated $216.9 million for Washington out of $13.229 billion total.
- Hanford: Directions to the federal government to ensure tens of thousands of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site and PNNL who cannot telework will continue to receive pay.