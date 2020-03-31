OLYMPIA,WA- Gov. Inslee signed multiple new essential proclamations Tuesday to clarify the importance of some industries.
The things deemed nonessential are golf, dealerships unless salespeople are there to finish pending sales, help those with damaged cars; meet clients only if necessary and remotely with one salesperson, no camping or recreational fishing.
Other places deemed essential are where those work in renewable energy, geoduck fishing and commercial fishing; campgrounds staff, in-home care, clinics and trial offices, nannies and outdoor maintenance in order to prevent damages and follow through with repairs, moving companies to assist if families need supportive housing and tobacco shops and other retailers with food.
The governor also stated that he will waive the post-retirement statutory work limitations for PERS, LEOFF, and PSERS to allow experienced employees to return to work for essential jobs, including in medical, public health, law enforcement and other critical positions. It also allows experienced employees in essential positions who are nearing retirement to remain in their positions.