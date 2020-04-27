WASHINGTON STATE- Gov. Jay Inslee today announced nearly $300 million will be awarded from the state’s federal stimulus funding to local governments that did not receive direct distributions under the CARES Act.
“Cities and counties are on the front line of fighting this pandemic, especially our public health jurisdictions,” Inslee said. “This funding will help our local partners across Washington meet the needs of their communities as we work together to defeat the virus. These vital resources can be used to cover critical expenses arising from the COVID-19 emergency, including isolation and quarantine sites, staffing and the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for health care providers and first responders.”
Funds will be provided to cities and counties with populations under 500,000 that were ineligible to receive direct funding under the CARES Act. Each county will receive a minimum distribution of $250,000 and each city will receive a minimum distribution of $25,000 from the state.
Under state law, the Legislature must be notified about the awards and be given 10 days to respond before the distributions are made. During that time, the state will work with local governments to get the agreements in place so they can put the money to work as soon as possible.