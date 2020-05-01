OLYMPIA,WA-Gov. Jay Inslee announced the extension of six proclamations today in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The extensions, approved by the Legislature, apply to health care, nursing assistant training and testing, post retirement employment, and license renewals and suspensions.
The April 29, 2020, letter extends proclamations 20-36, 20-37 and 20-38 until termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency or May 9, 2020, whichever occurs first.
- 20-36.1: Department of Health – Health Care Facilities and Hand Sanitizer (original)
- 20-37.1: Department of Social & Health Services – NAR Waiver (original)
- 20-38.1: Department of Social & Health Services – Facilities (original)
The April 30, 2020, letter extends proclamations 20-39, 20-41 and 20-42 until termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency or May 9, 2020, whichever occurs first.