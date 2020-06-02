WASHINGTON STATE- Gov. Inslee released Tuesday night guidelines for libraries and drive-in theaters to reopen.
The new guidelines state Washington Talking Book and Braille Library can reopen in Phase 1 across the state.
The requirements are:
• Can meet and maintain all requirements, including providing plans, supplies, and equipment needed to comply;
• Conduct only those activities that are allowed under their county’s phase status;
• Quarantine each returned item for a minimum of 24 hours before re-distributing;
• Provide all staff with facemask and gloves and require all staff to wear facemasks and gloves when preparing orders;
and
• Require all staff to maintain at least six feet of space between workstations and maintain a distance of at least six from each other at all times.
For more information on guidelines visit here.
Drive-In Theaters are also allowed to reopen under strict guidelines.
Drive-Ins need proper written instruction for all guests and employees for preventing the spread of COVID-19. All guests remain in cars for Phase 2. There will also be a self designated person to look out for social distancing at each site.
For more information on drive-in theaters go here.
The whole list of guidelines for all businesses in the Safe Start Plan in each phase are found here.