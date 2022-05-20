OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee updated Proclamation 21-14.5 on May 20, removing the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers. The proclamation covers vaccination requirements for workers, volunteers and contractors around public sector agencies, education and health care delivery.
The update does not include those involved in health care services. Some of those involved includes contracted landscapers and construction workers, as well as contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters.
The update is effective immediately.
