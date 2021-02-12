Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON... .Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills expected tonight through Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow will impact travel along I-90, I 82 and US-395. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&