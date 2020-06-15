WASHINGTON STATE- Governor Jay Inslee sent a letter to President Trump and the United States Health and Human Services and Department of Transportation Monday to provide protective gear for airlines in the United States.
The letter urges the health and transportation safety of Washingtonians and other travelers to be taken care of when they are transported across the United States by bus, train or plane.
Gov. Inslee focused on the aviation industry. The demands are to thoroughly check temperatures and symptoms of passengers or employees upon entering the airport. He also proposes all employees and guests on all airlines provide face coverings and testing upon exiting or entering the airports.
The industry can't afford it alone the governor expresses and wants federal assistance.
The hope from the Governor's Office is reopening economies by not spreading COVID-19 when interstate business travel resumes.