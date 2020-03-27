WASHINGTON STATE- Governor Inslee announced new guidelines about agricultural and food production during the COIVD-19 outbreak. The governor stated the industry is an essential and critical infrastructure sector. If you work in agriculture – farming, ranching, food processing, distributing, or a business supporting agriculture-- you may continue to work. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is working on multiple fronts to ensure food continues to make its way to grocery stores and food banks, and it is sharing guidelines for the agriculture industry to help protect workers so they can safely fulfill this essential function. There is no need for the public to be concerned that store shelves will go empty. Deliveries to grocery stores are continuing at a steady pace and farmers, ranchers and food processors are producing plenty to meet our needs.
Gov. Inslee states food production is essential; working on guidelines with agricultural industry
