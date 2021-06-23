Gov. Inslee to announce an extension to the eviction moratorium

OLYMPIA, WA — Governor Inslee’s office has confirmed an extension will be announced later this week to “bridge” evictions until state-created programming can take effect.
Thousands of renters across Washington are in a state of limbo, as just eight days remain until the statewide COVID-related eviction ban expires on June 30.
Now, on July 1, landlords would once again be able to raise rent and enforce evictions for backed rent.
According to Pulse Date from the U.S Census, more than 190,000 Washingtonian renters owe money due to backed rent.
The governor is expected to make an announcement regarding the bridge extension Thursday.