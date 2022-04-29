OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee announced on April 29 that two COVID-19-related proclamations will be rescinded starting June 1.
Proclamation 20-15 waived certain eye examination statutes for driver's licensing and identification. According to the governor’s Office, the Department of Licensing will be ready to offer all services across the state soon.
Proclamation 20-28 waived certain in-person attendance requirements for open public meetings and in-person transactions for public records. The proclamation mainly required remote access options for public meetings.
The governor’s Office said the state is still in a state of emergency, but many of the barriers caused by COVID-19 are much less significant. The remaining time is to allow agencies time to adjust to procedures from before COVID-19.
