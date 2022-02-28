Gov. Inslee updates mask mandate guideline dates

Wash., -
In an update this morning, Governor Jay Inslee is changing the date for mask mandate changes from March 21 to March 12. Following downward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Washington, California and Oregon are all changing their mask policies.
While the updates do not undermine existing federal mandates, multiple state mandates will see rollbacks. While private businesses may require masks, the state will not expect the following to require masks starting March 12: schools, childcare facilities, libraries, restaurants, bars, houses of worship, gyms, recreation centers, grocery stores, businesses and retail establishments.
The state is still requiring masks in healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, public transportation and correctional facilities.
The WA Department of Health will release updates next week regarding school protocols and how to proceed.
"While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable," said Inslee. "Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we've learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.