Governor Inslee Implements new rules for the Coronavirus

OLYMPIA, WA- This morning Governor Inslee and the Secretary of Social and Health Services made announced new rules for assisted living centers.
He says ones at the highest risk for the corona virus are the elderly living in those facilities or those with chronic health problems.
The number of coronavirus cases in Washington is growing and in order to slow that growth he says its important to limit interaction and contact with people.
That being said he and his team have put together new rules and restrictions for assisted living homes to ensure those in most danger of catching the virus are kept safe.
"We are requiring compliance that residents are limited to one visitor per day. Visitors must be adults and visits must take place in the residents room. This does not apply to end of life care," said Inslee.
Other rules he has implemented include all visitors or employees must be screened for Covid-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.
Those living in the facility that are under quarantine must do so isolated in their own room.
And he also said they will be working with case management entities to provide real time information with families of the residents.