OLYMPIA - Wednesday afternoon, Governor Jay Inslee signed eight education bills meant to help reduce barriers for families, students and school districts.
Among those bills are Senate Bill 5497 – this bill allows student members on the state board of education to vote.
House Bill 1664 will help increase physical, social and emotional support for students in schools.
House Bill 2078 will help expand outdoor learning opportunities for students.
House Bill 1153 will increase language access in public schools. School districts must create a plan for providing language tools for students in all languages. It also provides funding for training for different strategies so districts know how to provide these tools.
Kevin Chase the Superintendent for Educational Service District 105 said this will help make sure all members of the learning team are involved in students' education.
"What are the three partners? Right student, school and the parents and if that third party isn't in the loop, can't understand, can't communicate obviously we're missing a big player in our team," Chase said.
House Bill 1833 provides an electronic option where families can submit their household income information for school meal programs. Chase said this bill will help reduce the stigmatism these students face in school.
"We get a lot of free and reduced lunch at the elementary, you'll see less at the middle and even less at the high school it's the same family, same kids, same thing, but those secondary kids they do not want to be seen as free and reduced lunch kids," Chase said.
Governor Inslee said these bills are necessary to help students be successful.
"These investments are needed more than ever if we're going to close the opportunity gap," Gov. Inslee said.
House Bill 1699 allows retired public school employees to work up to 1,040 hours each school year while still getting pension benefits until July 2025. This bill is meant to help reduce staffing shortages across the state.
"We have classes that are unfilled we have substitutes teaching full time... to be able to get some veteran teachers back that's gonna be a big help," Chase said.
House Bill 1590 will help provide funding for enrollment stabilization because of enrollment declines during the pandemic.
Last, Substitute Senate Bill 5933 creates a school safety grant program.
The Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said he's happy these bills passed because they are focused on students and when bills are student focused they have a good result.
Chase said he's excited to shift back to focusing on students and their academics after two and half years of covid.
"Ready to look back and okay what are we gonna do for kids now," Chase said.
