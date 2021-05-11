Yakima, WA - Governor Jay Inslee took a trip down to Yakima today to sign five bills related to workforce rights. Among those bills were Senate Bills 5115, 5172, 5190, 5396 and House Bill 1097.
Senate Bills 5172 makes agricultural workers eligible for overtime pay while 5396 gives employers tax incentives to build more housing for farmworkers. According to Gov. Inslee both these bills recognize how essential agricultural workers are.
"It's the just thing to do, it's the right thing to do," Inslee said. "We need to do it if we're going to have an agricultural workforce and at some point there is just no excuse that somehow thinking that people who put food on our table are second class workers."
Gov. Inslee also signed a few bills meant to help protect healthcare workers during the pandemic. Senate Bill 5115 establishes that frontline workers who may be exposed to COVID-19 at work must be notified and eligible for workers compensation if they need to quarantine.
Senate Bill 5190 makes sure healthcare workers specifically are eligible for unemployment insurance and workers compensation in the event they are exposed to COVID-19 at work and House Bill 1097 protects workers against retaliation for reporting safety concerns or violations.
After signing these bills, Gov. Inslee met with healthcare workers at Yakima Memorial Hospital to discuss options to motivate people to get vaccinated. One healthcare worker mentioned offering incentives like gift cards and Gov. Inslee said something like that may happen soon.
"We are considering such things we are talking to some companies that are starting to help us in this regard we'll see what's in the realm of possible," Inslee said. "I actually like the idea of lottery tickets myself."
Another idea was bringing vaccines directly to people in their neighborhoods through mobile vaccine clinics.
Before leaving, Gov. Inslee made sure to name two healthcare workers co-Washingtonians of the day to celebrate the hard work they've done when running vaccine clinics and throughout the pandemic.