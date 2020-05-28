Governor Inslee's office issues new guidelines on long-term care facility testing, agricultural worker protection

Today, Governor Inslee's office released new guidelines on protections for agricultural workers and long-term care facility testing.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, protections for long term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers has been a priority.In a press conference, Governor Inslee, along with Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, spoke on new information about how they plan to offer and administer site-wide COVID-19 testing.
All staff and residents of nursing homes will be tested by June 12. As for assisted living facilities with memory care units, all residents and staff will be tested by June 26.
"We are looking forward to the results and learning just how much asymptomatic infection we might have in a facility" Wiesman said.
Wiesman added that residents in memory care units are at higher risk because they tend to wander and need to be able to move around.
The governor's office says all positive test results will be immediately reported to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Additionally, over the past few weeks, farm workers throughout the state and most recently from the Yakima Valley, have asked Governor Inslee's office for more protective measures against the virus.
Governor Inslee’s office, along with the state Labor and Industries Office Director, Joel Sacks, and United Farm Workers National Vice President, Eric Nicholson, laid down new guidance that will give them that needed safety.
The governor emphasized extra steps will be taken to ensure agricultural workers have access to safe transportation to and from work. Additionally, after statewide face covering shortages, they will now be provided and required.
“We've recognized in the middle of the pandemic that there are no sides of the table. It is a round table and we need to pull together and that is our chance to have the greatest impact to flatten the curve and eliminate this virus,” Nicholson said.
Extra measures will also be taken to ensure disinfecting and cleaning, including adding more hand washing stations.All employers will be required to provide access to testing as well.
Finally, extra steps will be taken to educate workers on how to report any situations or circumstances that do not follow these guidelines.
Governor Inslee's office added that any violations can result in fines.
For more information on agricultural worker protection and long-term care facility testing, you can visit the governor’s website here.