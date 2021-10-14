WASHINGOTN - Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine. As of November 15, all large gatherings held indoors over 1,000 people and outdoor events over 10,000 will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah says that the number of hospitalizations has gone down, however those who are hospitalized are not vaccinated. He encourages people to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask.
Dr. Shah says that with the holiday season quickly approaching it's important to socially distance and wear your masks. As for Halloween, even if your costumes have a mask it's best to you wear ones that can protect you and other from the virus.