SALEM, OR — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to update Oregonians on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon, as well as the outcome of Monday's special session of the Oregon Legislature.
The Governor was joined by Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and Rachael Banks, OHA Public Health Division Director.
"Thanks to the decisions the majority of Oregonians continue to make, we are slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Brown. "And while our case counts are still up, we are avoiding many worst-case scenarios. This is proof that we determine how the next few months play out while we work to swiftly distribute the COVID-19 vaccine far and wide. So as we did with Thanksgiving, I ask you to once again re-think your Christmas and New Year’s plans.
"And in more good news, I called for a special session because it’s absolutely critical we get help to Oregonians who have made the necessary sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The $800 million relief package our state legislature approved just yesterday, coupled with a long-awaited $900 billion stimulus package from Congress, will be an enormous lifeline for Oregonians who have suffered so much. It will help carry us through the coming months as we continue to gain traction with our vaccine campaign."
More information on vaccines is available at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
A copy of the Governor's remarks is available here.
A recording of today's live-streamed press conference is available here.