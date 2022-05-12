UNITED STATES -
Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and many other leaders have ordered flags to half-staff until sunset on May 16.
The request is in memory of the nearly million Americans who have died from COVID-19. This number includes 7,548 Oregonians and over 12,000 Washingtonians.
"Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy," said Gov. Brown. "With about 1,000,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are too many families who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one."
