Grant County COVID-19 Outbreak in a Long-Term Care Facility

SOAP LAKE, WA – Grant County is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in one long-term care facility (LTC), McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake, WA, with over 30 cases reported in residents and staff.
At this point in time all COVID-19 residents have been moved out of the facility. Unfortunately, one resident has recently died due to COVID-19 complications, which was reported in yesterday’s press release. McKay had remained COVID-19 free since the on-set of the pandemic.
Further precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to additional residents or staff. GCHD requested a WA Dept of Health medical surge strike team who specializes in COVID-19 to conduct a site visit and make additional recommendations. The team has been on site once and will be returning to assist McKay as they prepare for the residents to return.
All LTCs in Grant County have been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 cases within their facilities for months. Each LTC has a COVID-19 response and isolation plan and have worked closely with GCHD, WA Dept of Health and WA Dept. of Social and Health Services. Grant County is seeing a steady increase of the virus in the general community. Research has shown that nursing homes are often impacted when located in areas of general community spread. Grant County will continue to work with local nursing homes impacted by this complex virus.