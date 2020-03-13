EPHRATA,WA- Grant PUD released a statement Friday night stating two workers pending coronavirus test results came back negative.
The workers were a contract worker and a regular employee.
As of right now, the Grant County PUD and the Grant County Health District are coming up with a plan to assist workers who are not at high risk to prevent spreading the virus. All non-risk workers will be called to normal locations for work on Tuesday.
The Grant PUD will also keep facilities closed to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until further notice.
Crews and support staff are still on the job making sure our mission critical systems are functioning. We are still responding to outage calls and other system emergencies at this time.