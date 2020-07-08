Hair and beauty salons reopens with safety protocols

KENNEWICK, WA - The coronavirus reopening timeline for counties in Washington state and Oregon is constantly changing and rules vary depending on where you live.
A Tri-Cities hair and beauty salon, Salon Beliz, has been opened for 11 years. The salon employs more than 10 people.
Owner, Bethany Beliz said they had to close her salon on March 16th during the coronavirus pandemic. She said they were closed for almost four months.
"Yesterday was actually my first day back," Bethany said. "We kind of just started taking shifts."
Hair salons are allowed to open with 25% capacity. Bethany said so far, in her salon there are two people working each day.
"They are elastic," Bethany said. "They are super excited (to be) back in business. For the most part, everyone has been pretty happy."
Bethany said her employees are responding well to the changes. She said they have to keep their stations at least six-feet apart.
"And thank goodness our stations were already six-feet apart," Bethany said.
Bethany said they are required to wear face coverings and eye wear when they are working. She said another thing they decided to do is keep the front door locked.
"Then we are able to control the traffic that comes in here and we are more easily able to keep things cleaned and sanitized," Bethany said.
After having to reschedule all appointments from the past few months, Bethany said she decided to put every client who had to be canceled at the top of the list.
"We are trying to accommodate the ones we canceled on first back in March," Bethany said.
Bethany said they are following a list of safety protocols from the Washington State Department of Health and the cosmetology board.
"Our stations, after every client, we wipe them down. We clean them and then, directly after that we have to use certain bleach products. And usually have a ten minute no-contact time. So after time minutes of letting it air dry, then we can invite our next client in," Bethany said.
They also clean and sanitize their shampoo bowls after every use.
"The credit card machine, the pens and even the electric temperature readers that we have on the front desk, everything gets wipes down and cleaned," Bethany said.
Every thirty minutes, they clean all the handles and light switches in the restrooms.
Salon Beliz is currently booked solid with appointments. However, you are welcome to call the salon to schedule a hair cute. Bethany said they will do their absolute best to answer the phone. Their business phone number is (509) 619-1448.