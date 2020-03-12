coronavirus

RICHLAND,WA-Hanford Site officials along with the Department of Energy closed a contractor building after an employee is being tested for coronavirus.

Hanford officials say the employee worked at 3170 George Washington Way. No the building is being restricted as a precaution until it can be disinfected.

Hanford Site officials say the employee is being treated and quarantined at this time. 

Benton-Franklin Health District and the Department of Energy is telling other workers that were in contact with the employee in that office to monitor symptoms.

The Site says to follow C-D-C guidelines to prevent a possible spread.

 

