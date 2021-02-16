Harman Center in Yakima to re-open February 17th

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Avenue, will re-open to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17th, as the South Central Region is in Phase 2 of the state’s Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The Harman Center library, pool room and fireplace sitting area will all be open tomorrow. Crafts, games and coffee bar at the center will resume next Monday, February 22nd.
“We are so excited to welcome the community back to the Harman Center,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards. “However, we do ask visitors to continue social distancing measures such as wearing masks and maintaining six feet of separation between each person.”
Call the Harman Center at 575-6166 for more information about re-opening plans.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/senior-center/ for more about the Harman Center.
The Harman Center and other City facilities have been closed to the public due to restrictions related to Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased-in recovery plan due to COVID-19. The City continues to provide services and virtual recreation programs.