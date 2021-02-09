HERMISTON, OR – Friday, February 5, Umatilla County Health Department informed Hermiston School District of four positive COVID-19 cases within the high school student body.
Initial UCHD interviews have determined the affected youth are associated with the Hermiston High School football team, and the exposure event is undetermined. To reduce the risk of potential spread to the football athletes, coaches, and families, UCHD will contact all football program participants and coaches that must quarantine.
“The health and safety of our students is our number one priority,” said District Athletic Director Larry Usher. “All Hermiston School District athletic and activity programs follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines.”
A link to the Oregon Health Authority guidelines is available on the HSD website under the COVID Updates menu.