Health District says there are two COVID-19 outbreaks in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District announces that there two COVID-19 outbreaks in Yakima County, one at long term care facility and the other at Gilbert Orchards.
On May 21, 2021 Sunnyside Prestige Long Term Care Facility (LTCF) reported five individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff has since completed protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility. Sunnyside Prestige LTCF set up a COVID-19 unit separate from the rest of the facility population and dedicated staff members to this area. They also paused admissions and visitations until it is determined there is no further spread of COVID-19.
On May 27, 2021 the Yakima Health District was notified of 45 individuals who tested positive at Gilbert Orchards.
The Yakima Health District has recommended that Gilbert Orchards implement the following:
- Require that all employees get tested every three to seven days.
- Continuously monitor staff for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Continue to ensure mask usage for staff and social distancing.
- Cohort work groups and living situations to prevent transmission.
Gilbert Orchards will continue to test their staff every three to seven days until 14 days have passed since the last positive was identified. Additionally, they will cohort work groups and living situations to prevent further transmission. Any additional cases will be reported to the Yakima Health District.
The Yakima Health District will continue to monitor for new cases and provide additional recommendations, resources and guidance as needed.