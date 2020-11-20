Health Leaders Address Ways to Combat Community Spread of COVID-19

Tri-Cities health leaders held a press conference Friday morning to discuss the local COVID-19 response.
They addressed several issues like rising case numbers, thanksgiving gatherings, and the compliance of businesses with the new COVID-19 regulations. Everyone echoed the same message---that they don't want a repeat of the high case numbers we had earlier this year.
Brad Prior, An ICU nurse at Kadlec, spoke about the importance of following health guidelines right now, even if it's not easy.
"From my perspective, we really need to buckle down and mask up and stay distant from everybody else, I mean I've canceled Thanksgiving and Christmas with my family. It's been tough. But I'd also like to say our team has done some great work," said Prior.
Following the new restrictions, local businesses faced new guidelines to prevent community spread.
BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person talked about expectations for local businesses in terms of following those health guidelines.
"Public Health doesn't have the capacity to enforce. What we are relying on which is the same thing we have relied on throughout this pandemic when various restrictions have been in place, is that most people want to do the right thing. So most people will comply and that's what we are going to continue to need to happen," said Dr. Person.
Dr. Person also said these measures will help prevent more cases in the Tri-Cities and hopefully slow the "fall surge". She encourages residents to think of others and how the virus may impact them.